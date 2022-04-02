here is his diet to be absolutely copied

Let’s see better together what kind of diet the legendary Ilary Blasi follows to have a body that can resemble her.

She’s a beautiful woman and mother always much admired, and her body is always perfect.

But how does Ilary Blasi always appear like this? Let’s see together what diet she follows and if we can become like her, or at least improve our appearance.

So let’s understand what it does and let’s follow it too, but first we always ask our doctor what he thinks about it.

Ilary Blasi: here’s how to have an enviable line like her

In his diet, after 3 pregnancies and having passed the age of forty, Ilary always eats completely, but lightly.

Obviously he never gives up on excellent physical exercise, and when he wants some sweets, he eats those made strictly at home.

It is not possible to eat packaged desserts with too many calories, he does not give up on pasta either.

Portions are the most important thing, because you must never give up on anything, which is why the Sorrentino diet is not very demanding.

We can therefore follow it easily and without too many sacrifices even if we eat outside the home.

Yogurt plays a very important role in this regimen, which thanks to bifidobacteria and lactobacils helps us with intestinal function and improves our immune system.

It also helps us cleanse our liver and eliminate the toxins that are inside it.

But what is an example like? For breakfast, 25 grams of cereals and a cup of soy milk and a sugar-free coffee.

Then to mid-morning a handful of almonds or walnuts, with a maximum of 10 pieces, for lunch then a wholemeal sandwich and vegetables seasoned only with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, we can make steamed green beans, or some artichokes sprinkled with a teaspoon of Parmesan cheese (only 15 grams)

For the afternoon snack we can eat a plain yogurt with a little sweetener.

At dinner you can eat 80 grams of pasta with a little tomato and a drop of EVO oil, in short, an excellent diet that will not keep us on an empty stomach.

Listen to me, as we have already indicated, also combine a good workout and always ask your doctor if this diet is right for you, never do anything alone.