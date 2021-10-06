here is his incredible transformation

Not only Christian Bale, but apparently also Mark Wahlberg she is working hard to transform her body for a new movie. The actor managed to gain 10 kg in just 3 weeks.

If we look at the images posted on social media by Mark Wahlberg, the comparison is more than impressive. The sculpted physique, the result of hard training, has given way to a nice prominent baby bump and the face also appears visibly enlarged.

Through this post, Mark Wahlberg wanted to ironically thank Lawrence Duran, his chef, who in a very short time allowed him to take on so much weight with his delicacies. Of course this before and after the actor made a lot of comments. Among the many, that of Rhea Durham, wife of Wahlberg, who wrote: “In the photo you are as sensual as you are in person!”. Gena Lee Nolin Baywatch instead wanted to emphasize the importance of proper nutrition: “Always show your progress. We are what we eat and the first step to feeling good starts with food”.

In short, it seems that Mark Wahlberg has almost reached his goal, managing to gain a huge amount of kg in no time. This transformation occurred for the role of Father Stu in the film in which he will also act Mel Gibson.