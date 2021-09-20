here is his tribute to the late Cameron Boyce

During The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Adam Sandler paid tribute to the late Cameron Boyce, the young actor who died prematurely in 2019 due to an epileptic attack that occurred while sleeping.

Adam Sandler, who collaborated with the young Disney Channel star on Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, used truly moving words to remember this tender boy who is always kind and helpful.

“That boy was a great boy. His family is great. I’ve known them for a long time. He was a kid in Grown Up Weekend but it has given me so much. I’ve seen him become a superstar. My kids loved it. Came to my daughter’s bat mitzvah. He came and signed hundreds of autographs, there were 400 children there, and he signed all the children’s autographs. He was truly an extraordinary person who loved doing so much charity. He was a good guy with a head on his shoulders and very talented. “

Loading... Advertisements

We remind you that a few days after the actor’s death, lCameron Boyce’s family has launched a charitable foundation called Cameron Boyce Foundation which aims to provide artistic and creative outlets to young people from difficult backgrounds who have escaped violence and prevarication.

We recall that even the Disney Channel dedicated a moving tribute to Cameron Boyce, following the premiere of the third film by Descendants, the saga of films in which Boyce played the role of Carlos.