The presence of bad cholesterol in the blood is certainly a thought that plagues many people. In fact, there are many who care about their health and who want to keep fit. Thinking about the well-being of your body and your organism should be a priority for all of us. And checking your cholesterol levels is definitely a first step to doing it right. We should always be careful about what we eat and how much physical activity we do to allow us to achieve excellent results, which protect our health.

Given the importance of cholesterol and the impact it has on many people’s lives, we have already covered the subject in the past. For example, in our previous article, we explained that some people may have problems in this area with a very common morning habit. Or, in another article, we had indicated a food that could help us keep cholesterol levels stable. Today we continue to talk about it, but focus on physical activity rather than nutrition.





Here is how many minutes a week we would have to walk in order to reduce bad cholesterol

As the Istituto Superiore di Sanità explains, physical activity could definitely help reduce the presence of cholesterol in the blood. And, if done properly and continuously, it could even raise HDL (commonly called good) cholesterol levels. In this case, the ISS tells us that, to achieve satisfactory goals in this area, we should do physical activity at a specific time. And this time includes a good 150 minutes a week. So here’s how many minutes a week we would have to walk in order to reduce bad cholesterol.

For the record, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità indicates aerobic activities and exercises, so not just running. If the latter, in fact, does not do for us, we can always throw ourselves on other sports. For example, we could ride a bike or do exercises that allow the heart rate to increase. If we were to adopt this habit consistently, we could really see the results we hope for. Despite this information, however, let’s not jump into a new business right away. First of all, in fact, we should consult our trusted doctor and ask him if we are in a position to deal with this type of physical activity. In fact, only he will be able to give us a concrete and safe answer based above all on our state of health and our situation in general.

