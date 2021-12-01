Having a modern kitchen is a desire that does not respond exclusively to aesthetic needs. It is a question of focusing on household appliances and furnishings that can optimize performance and weigh as little as possible on maintenance costs. Let’s imagine, for example, the usefulness that the most modern cooling systems have on the correct preservation of food. With this in mind, anyone who plans to also modernize the hob could evaluate the possibility of switching to a system that uses electricity. Here is how much an induction hob consumes compared to a gas stove and what benefit you receive.

Unsuspected consumption in the kitchen

The home kitchen is one of the environments in which there is usually a high concentration of consumption due to the high presence of appliances. For this reason it is always useful to optimize the resources at one’s disposal and reduce consumption to a minimum. Sometimes, for example, this is the mistake that many make with this appliance and that causes a blow to the electricity bill. The best solution would certainly not be to continue to consume energy by interrupting the payment of utilities. In fact, we have illustrated in a previous article how long it takes to disconnect the electricity when the bill is not paid. Better then to evaluate what are the characteristics of some appliances to make choices suited to your needs.

Here is how much an induction hob consumes compared to a gas stove and what benefit you receive

When we talk about an induction hob we mean a smooth hob with a glossy black crystal surface that works by means of electricity. One of the first advantages that comes to mind when thinking about this appliance is certainly the ease of cleaning. To such convenience could also be added the greater safety against burns, since it does not provide for the lighting of fires or flames. The induction hob appears more and more often in modern kitchens and many are wondering if in addition to being beautiful it is also convenient.

The question that consumers often ask themselves concerns the difference in consumption between this modern tool and the classic gas stove. A preliminary aspect to consider when making such an assessment concerns performance. Induction hobs have a high efficiency as they are able to uniformly heat the entire surface of the pan without dispersion. Furthermore, the energy absorption that the hob needs tends to decrease considerably after the plate is well heated. On the other hand, the lower the efficiency of the gas stove which can cause greater heat loss in the kitchen. This difference could result in longer and slower cooking times.

A hypothesis to understand the differences

In terms of costs and consumption, a hypothesis could be formulated to observe the main differences. Let’s assume we need 800 kWh of heat to cook in a pot per year. It is therefore about 75 cubic meters of gas which would translate into an annual cost of about 70 euros. With the induction hob, taking into account the best energy efficiency, they could be used to cook 450 kWh. Assuming a cost of electricity equal to 0.20 cents per kWh, we would spend about 90 euros per year. A slightly higher cost than gas, but that everyone can evaluate according to their needs.

This year, those who intend to buy an induction electric hob can obtain an important discount. This is the appliance bonus with a 50% deduction on the expense. Those who can benefit from the deduction get a tax discount that allows for a recovery of half of the expenses incurred.