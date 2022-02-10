Several studies and researches have shown that a healthy and balanced diet has a totally positive effect on the health of each of us.

In fact, following a diet that involves the intake of healthy foods and in the right quantities, would guarantee our body a series of essential macronutrients.

In fact, our body, in order to function perfectly, would need these elements which not only provide energy, but help the organs, muscles and every part of our body.

The importance of fibers

Nutrition is closely linked to physical and even mental well-being. In our diet it is necessary to introduce proteins, fibers, vitamins, minerals, etc. in a balanced way.

Dietary fibers, in particular, are known for the important role they play in the health of our intestine. But, in reality, they would also perform many other functions.

In fact, not only would they improve intestinal activity, reducing constipation disorders, but they would lower cholesterol levels, act on the bacterial flora and have a strong satiating power.

Furthermore, a French study cited by the authoritative website Fondazione Umberto Veronesi, showed that bringing foods rich in fiber to the table could prevent the risk of getting type 2 diabetes. But also prevent various forms of cancer and heart-related diseases. We are talking about a research that has studied the eating habits of over 107 thousand adults.

Here is how much fiber we should take daily to regularly go to the bathroom and prevent diabetes and heart disease

In the previous lines we have explained the importance of taking fiber regularly. Foods rich in fiber are mainly of plant origin. Legumes, cereals, fruit, vegetables and nuts.

Of course, these elements must always be associated with other essential macronutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, etc.

The amount of fiber recommended by experts varies by age. But generally, at least 25 grams per day would be recommended for adults.

While in childhood the recommended amount would be 8.4 grams per 1,000 kilocalories consumed.

Of course, we always recommend that you contact your doctor for further clarification.

We also remember that the use of fiber-based supplements could interfere or slow down the action of some drugs. Also in this case it is always recommended to listen to the doctor’s opinion.

So, here’s how much fiber we should be taking in on a daily basis to stay healthy and prevent some dangerous diseases.

We also remember that a healthy diet could help you stay fit and shed extra pounds.

Deepening

