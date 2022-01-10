here is how much money it is good to keep in stock

How much money is it good to keep in stock in the current account in order to avoid unpleasant surprises? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Food, utility bills, clothing and much more. There are many times when we find ourselves having to shell out money in order to pay for the various goods and services of our interest, able to satisfy the various daily needs. A clear demonstration of how i money prove to be useful in various circumstances, so much so that many people pay more and more attention to the world of savings.

In this way, on the other hand, it is possible to have at one’s disposal some money to draw on in case of need. At the same time there is no shortage of doubts about it, with many wondering how much money is good to keep in stock, to avoid having to deal with unpleasant surprises. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Current account, how much money is it good to keep in stock? Here’s what you need to know

Leave your own standing money in your checking account can often be counterproductive due to costs and risks arising. In this context, in fact, many are wondering how much money it is appropriate to keep in stock, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant surprises. Well, the number one tip is first and foremost that of avoid going red. In the latter case, in fact, there is a risk of having to deal with unpleasant consequences, due to the high interest to be paid.

But not only that, industry experts advise you to not to exceed the average stock of 5 thousand euros. This is because in the event that an average annual stock exceeding this threshold is registered on your account, you have to deal with a forced withdrawal, or thestamp duty. The amount of the latter is equal to 34.20 euros per year for individuals and 100 euros per year for legal entities.

If all this were not enough, now keeping the money in the current account is not convenient, given that the interest income is now close to zero. For this reason, the advice is to leave a quota on the account not exceeding 5 thousand euros and invest the surplus in other instruments. The latter include, for example, deposit accounts.

Current account, better not to exceed 100 thousand euros: the reason

But not only that, another aspect not to be overlooked is the coverage of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, the so-called FITD. The latter is aimed at protecting account holders for amounts up to 100 thousand euros, in the event that, for example, the reference bank should go into difficulty.

This means that up to 100 thousand euros, the account holder has nothing to fear. For higher figures, however, one could end up being called into question. Precisely for this reason leaving large sums of money in your current account can be a risk and it is therefore advisable to avoid keeping more than 100 thousand euros in the account.