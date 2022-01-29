To stop working and live the years of old age peacefully, it is also necessary to have a small monthly income. It is therefore necessary to guarantee a minimum social security allowance that allows to face the costs of the third age.

Let us remember what the minimum pensions currently amount to, especially for those who do not have a long working career behind them. Unfortunately, the presence of long periods of inactivity heavily penalizes the amount of pension checks. Contribution holes are more present in the careers of workers who have had to spend in caring for children and families. Low contribution seniority is often also caused by late entry into the world of work. However, the payment of a small number of contributions significantly lowers the amount of social security benefits.

Which means that even a woman with salaries within € 1,500 could receive modest monthly payments. On the contrary, this is what the pension allowances of 64-year-old women with 20 years of contributions amount to in 2022. By increasing your insurance coverage you can count on higher monthly income.

Let’s go into detail. Therefore, here is how much a woman will take as a pension if we also consider that the amount due could decrease or increase also based on the calculation system that INPS applies. In fact, to determine the sum of money to which the worker is entitled, the contributory, wage or mixed criterion is used. This depends on whether the effective age of contributions starts from the period before or after 31 December 1995. In addition to this, workers who fall into specific income brackets can obtain a minimum pension of over 500 euros in these cases.

Here is how much pension a woman with salaries within 1,500 euros and 5 years of INPS contributions will take

At least until 2022, the age requirement necessary for retirement with only 5 years of contributions requires the completion of 71 years. They are also entitled to the contributory old-age pension. This is equivalent to saying that only workers who did not have contributions paid before 1996 have access to this social security treatment.

When you reach retirement age with 5 years of contributions you cannot expect a particularly high monthly allowance. If a worker received a monthly salary of around 1,500 euros, she will find herself having paid just over 6,000 euros in contributions per year. Therefore, with annual salaries of 20,000 euros, he will have accumulated an insurance amount of approximately 33,000 euros in 5 years of service. By applying the transformation coefficient to these data, INPS will pay a monthly pension allowance of approximately € 160. Even female workers with a decent salary will therefore find themselves receiving very modest social security accruals.