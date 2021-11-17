Here is how much the flop of the French supermarkets Carrefour and Auchan costs to Italians

For years they have been well-known and appreciated large-scale distribution brands in our country, but the last two years have changed everything: the two French giants of large-scale distribution, Auchan and Carrefour, they have drastically corrected their strategies in the peninsula. By withdrawing completely, as Auchan did, or by significantly shortening their lines, as Carrefour announced it wanted to do, the two French brands have marked and will deeply mark a highly concentrated market in which each sectoral reorganization costs considerably in terms of employment and impact. economic, especially locally.

The recent case of Esselunga, which was able to break through the Coop “wall” and settle in Livorno after a multi-year battle, signals the complexity of the Italian large-scale distribution market in which, thanks to their market power, Auchan and Carrefour in recent decades were you come with a strong charge of economic and financial power supported by the transalpine national capitalism. That the battle for the expansion of its leading brands had made a spearhead for the promotion of its brand in terms of products and country-system abroad. Auchan and Carrefour have penetrated the Italian market, have modified its structures and transformed its dynamics, only to decide on structural strategies with a simple stroke of the pen.

The downsizing of Carrefour

The last tile in the order of time for the Italian economy has come from Carrefour. The group, a real giant with global reach, with its industrial plan for 2022, has launched a collective dismissal procedure for 769 workers: 261 employees in 27 Hypermarkets, 313 in 67 markets, 168 in 10 cash & carry and 168 jobs I work in the administrative offices of Milan, Nichelino, Rome, Airola, Gruliasco, Naples, Rivalta and Moncalieri. 106 closures are also planned, 82 of Carrefour Express and 24 of Carrefour Market. A structural problem, the one that could arise, mainly linked to the fact that the closed Carrefours correspond to as many contexts of local communities and neighborhoods than with the sprawling advance of the French group, which can be easily examined in the city as Milan, they have seen the closure of local businesses and organized distribution end up in the hands of a substantial oligopolist.

Direct projection of the French country-system, as demonstrated by the maneuvers of Emmanuel Macron’s government to avoid its takeover by foreign operators in recent months. The justification of Carrefour Italia regarding a plan that will be “managed exclusively on a voluntary basis” for the reduction of personnel does not seem sufficient: what will become of those who work in outlets destined for closure, without the possibility of finding another market nearby? How can this statement be reconciled with the painstaking distribution of staff cuts between the various sales outlets? As for Auchan, Carrefour also seems to have been hit by the backlash of the past desire to exercise an assiduous, perhaps excessive garrison of the territory. A “bulimia” of presence that in the long run could provide incentives for the superior financial power of the French group, but was not financially sustainable.

Auchan’s farewell

In 2019 Auchan chose to withdraw from the Italian market by promoting the idea of ​​a significant decline in retail turnover and sold its assets to Conad following the acquisition made by the vehicle Bdc, controlled by the distribution group (51%) and by WRM ( 49%) of the financier Raffaele Mincione. Conad is a healthy group, it closed the pre-pandemic 2019 with a turnover of 14.3 billion euros, which in 2020 reached 15.95 billion, an increase of 12.3%, but has always made it clear that the The Auchan operation would have resulted in cuts to the stores of the controlled brands, including Simply, downsizing of non-food activities and scissors to the number of employees. In essence, Auchan has left behind a situation that is difficult to manage in terms of management of the real estate assets, development of the logistics network, industrial growth plans.

Enough to leave a real “hot potato” in Conad’s hand: “ Conad’s acquisition of Auchan Italia took place without prior debts and with a share capital of one billion of which 500 million paid by Auchan holding to cover approximately 30 months of possible losses “wrote Il Sole 24 Ore. In the course of a year and a half crossed by the pandemic, a gigantic restructuring process during which a new shape was given to the network structure consisting of 17,000 employees in 269 stores, plus various regional offices, just over half of whom (55%) joined Conad. 40% was divided between various acronyms, brands, retailers. The rest, on the other hand, risks turning into a commercial “Rust Belt” made up of vacant rooms, small shops, partially empty hypermarkets and, above all, workers in uncertainty. In May, in these disputes following Auchan’s hasty retreat from Italy, the fate of 32 former Simply / Auchan stores with 838 employees, including 5 executives, remained uncertain.

In both cases, the French break up and the shards are Italians, in terms of economic problems, jobs at risk, activities related to related industries, logistics, subcontracting damaged or forced to close. French leading role in the large-scale distribution must therefore be kept seriously under control: and it is not the only field in which the transalpine desire to play a dominant role in our country can lead to imbalances. How, from food to Tlc, numerous other well-known cases teach.