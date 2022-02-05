The moment of the death of the loved one determines the tax obligations that the heirs have to fulfill. Often, it happens that the deceased person bequeaths real estate or bank deposits which are distributed to the heirs according to the inheritance rules.

In this case it is first of all necessary to verify what type of succession applies to inherited assets, that is, whether or not there is a will. Once the share due to each has been established, here is how much in succession the family members linked by a marital or filial bond pay to the Revenue Agency.

When you don’t have to pay the inheritance

Inheritance tax is a tax burden that is triggered to the extent that there is a transfer of assets as an inheritance. It is subject to the application of specific deductible rates in accordance with the provisions of article 2, paragraph 48, of Legislative Decree no. 262/2006.

These rules are used to determine the applicability of the tax and the percentage that each called to the inheritance must pay to the tax authorities. That said, it is useful to know that the heirs are not always obliged to present the succession. In a previous discussion we explained in which cases the Inland Revenue does not charge inheritance tax or provide for the obligation to submit. Another advantage that it is useful to know in terms of taxes on the transfer of assets concerns the trust.

According to the regulations on the After Us, Law 104 does not pay inheritance or gift tax by choosing particular legal measures. If in some cases it is therefore possible to avoid such payment, in others it is an indispensable condition.

Here is how much the spouse and children who inherit house and property from the deceased pay to the Revenue Agency

According to the law, the spouse and relatives of the deceased in a straight line must pay a specific rate for the succession. Specifically, it is 4% of the value exceeding the deductible equal to 1 million euros for each beneficiary.

A further aspect to consider when calculating the tax is that relating to the tax base of the assets that are the subject of the succession. In the case of properties inherited in full ownership, for example, the calculation of the inheritance tax is also affected by their cadastral income and their respective coefficients. In the latter case, the mortgage and cadastral tax to be paid are also added to the succession.

For the spouse and relatives in a straight line, the mortgage tax to be paid is equal to 2% of the value of the properties present in succession. For the cadastral tax, 1% of the value of the property is paid. There is a case in which the two taxes, regardless of the value of the property, are paid in the fixed amount of 200 euros each. These are those cases in which the beneficiary has the requisites to take advantage of the concessions on the first home.

Deepening

These are the heirs who will have to make a second succession to the Revenue Agency