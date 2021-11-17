We all care about our health and well-being more than anything else. Whatever our age it is very important to start taking care of our health in order to prevent problems.

For this reason we should simply follow the guidelines of the experts who tell us how to behave and which visits to do periodically.

Even if we do not have circulation and blood pressure problems, we should periodically measure the pressure: today we will see how often we should measure the pressure according to the experts.

A simple gesture that can save our life

Among all the preventive visits that we should carry out periodically, some require that a reminder be sent by the health authorities. Others, on the other hand, are up to the patient, who must remember how often to undergo the tests.

If we do not follow any therapies and we are not being treated by a specialist, we should inform ourselves on the WHO and Ministry of Health websites and create a list of tests and checks to be done periodically.

One check that should be done on a regular basis is blood pressure measurement. This value is important in highlighting any problems that may not have particular symptoms. It is not necessary to measure your blood pressure every day, today we will see how often it is preferable to do it.

Here is how often the pressure should be measured according to the experts

Many have an electronic blood pressure monitor at home. This tool makes it easy to check the values ​​without being an expert and is very useful if we are elderly or suffer from high blood pressure.

However, if we do not have one, we must know that the attending physician and pharmacies offer this service for free.

However, we must know that the indications of the experts advise to measure the blood pressure in a quiet and peaceful environment that allows us to relax. We should sit in a chair and be in a state of relaxation and rest.

Experts recommend measuring blood pressure once or twice a week, except in special cases it is not necessary to do it more frequently.

If we do not have particular pathologies or disorders, therefore, we can carve out one or two moments a week and create a small diary in which to write down the values ​​we measure.

In this way, over time we may see the fluctuations in blood pressure and have an interesting picture of our situation.

It is very important to follow the advice of the experts also regarding personal hygiene. In this article, we’ve revealed how often scientists think we should shower.