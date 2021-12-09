here is how to pass from class G to C. Node energy class

It’s coming from the European Commission a directive that could oblige all owners from houses to move on to more advanced energy classes gradually by 2033. In Italy, in this way, 11 million buildings are at risk, with 87.9% of the properties in class D or worse. The directive requires states to introduce rules to prohibit the sale andrent of the buildings that starting from 2027 (for condominium apartments the standards will instead start in 2030), have not achieved the minimum energy efficiency required.

This minimum will be level E starting from 2027, the energy class D, starting from 2030 and, finally, the class C starting from January 1, 2033. Finally, from 2035 all the properties in the country will have to comply with the new standards. But how do you go up to class C?

Energy efficiency, the transition from class G to E

Scrolling through the notices of real estate sales in any Italian city, it can be seen that most of the advertisements report a energy class G, the lowest. It is also true that in Italy there are many construction sites in the course of energy efficiency thanks to Super bonus of 110%. But the costs are high and the deadlines are tight. In all there there are 10 energy classes: A4, A3, A2, A1, B, C, D, E, F, G. A4 is the most efficient, while G the worst. To pass from the latter to the E, a series of interventions can be made using the bonus set up by the Conte II government e confirmed by the Draghi executive.

No sale or rent if the house wastes energy: the EU shock directive that undermines the real estate market

If it is an autonomous single-family building, the solution that can immediately guarantee the double leap in class, also respecting the requirements of the driving interventions of the Superbonus 110%, is theinstallation of a hybrid system (with a heat pump together with a condensing boiler). Not only that: a photovoltaic system is also needed, but without the need to intervene on the building envelope. There only heat pump in a class G building is to be evaluated: it could guarantee the double class jump, but in the colder periods the performance could very low, causing consumption and bills to rise.

If, on the other hand, you have a condominium apartment with central heating system, you will need to create a thermal coat on a large part of the surface, but also insert a hybrid system in combination with photovoltaics. Finally, for condominium apartments with independent heating, you cannot work on the boiler room, so the only driving intervention that can be done is the thermal coat on at least 25% of the dispersing surface. But probably for the double class jump it will also be useful intervene on a good number of autonomous systems, replacing them with new condensing or heat pump systems.

How to get to grade C

To meet the 2033 standards of the EU directive, however, much more would be needed. In houses with energy class C on all radiators are present low inertia thermostatic valves with indirect heat metering. And again: a condensing boiler is required, the circulation pump must be replaced to reduce flow rates and electricity consumption and, depending on the case, also the insulation of the attic with a quality thermal insulator.

This leads to an EPgl energy performance index, including ren between 1.20 and 1.50 kWh / square meters per year. At that point, then, if you want to go to class B “just” replace the doors and windows on the outside of the house.

The problem: term bonuses

To date, to do the work there is the economic coverage of the Superbonus 110%, but in the coming years the cost of the efficiency interventions will be supported only partially by the State through the contributions which, gradually, will drop by up to 65%. The sales ban mentioned in the draft European directive, however, is not absolute. There is a way to sell or rent your property: you have to commit to reaching the energy class indicated by the directive within three years from the signing of the deed of sale or the rental contract.

