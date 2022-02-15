Coins represent one of the oldest and most widespread forms of economic currency in human history, objects that exert a great influence and fascination even for those who are not fond of monetary currencies. The term itself numismatics it does not indicate the collection of these objects as much as their scientific and historical study, one of the main reasons that leads an always very important number of people to feel interest.

The Italian lira has conditioned the lives of several generations of Italians in almost two centuries of history, given that the famous Italian currency was widespread years before the unification of Italy. Despite having been declared out of circulation 20 years ago, precisely starting from 1 March 2002, the lira can still hold surprises.

Common emissions but …

In fact, it is often the most common issues that are most interesting and source of unexpected gain: coins such as 50 and 100 lire, minted for decades, in some cases are very interesting, especially if they have particularities or defects of any kind, factors that contribute to make one coin rarer than others.

In addition to the rarity factor there is the historical one, which also conditions the supply and demand of the market, which is why even a coin with a very common value already at the time can prove to be precious.

Beware of this incredible coin: here is its current value

An example is given by the republican issues, i.e. made by the mint of Rome from the second post-war period onwards: in 1946 through a decree the coinage was revolutionized and also issues such as the 2 lire one became very common. The 2 lire was minted in two versions, the first called Ear and the second Bee.

There Ear was produced for a few years, from 1946 to 1950 and it is in particular the one made in 1947, minted in only 12 thousand pieces to be worthy of attention: the coin is distinguishable by the presence of a farmer during plowing, while the the other side is marked by an ear of corn.

An example from 1947 is worth at least 400 euros if it is in good condition but if it does not have any defects it can be worth much higher figures, up to “touching” 1800 euros.



