here is Juanita Solis today, we bet you won’t recognize her! (PICTURES)
20-year-old Madison De La Garza has changed a lot since her debut in the series’ fifth season Desperate Housewivesavailable in full on Disney+.
After appearing in Jonas Brothers: Living the DreamMadison De La Garza landed her first big role, at just seven years old, in the cult series Desperate Housewiveswhose eight seasons are available on Disney+. The actress, who is also the half-sister of singer Demi Lovato, played the role of Juanita Solis, the eldest daughter of Gabrielle (Eva Longoria) and Carlos (Ricardo Antonio Chavira) between seasons 5 and 8 of the series . Ten years after the end of Desperate HousewivesMadison De La Garza has now changed a lot.
Madison De La Garza (Juanita in Desperate Housewives) is unrecognizable
Since his last appearance in Desperate Housewives, the interpreter of Juanita Solis has changed a lot. Thin, the 20-year-old young woman ignites social networks with her selfies and her often very colorful hair style, or with photos in which she poses with her friends on her Instagram account, where she is followed by more than 400 000 people.
What has become of Madison De La Garza since the end of Desperate Housewives?
After stopping Desperate Housewives in 2012, Madison De La Garza continued her acting career. She notably starred in the series Sonny alongside Demi Lovato, in the sitcom bad teacher as well as in another Disney Channel series, Good luck Charlie. In parallel with her career on television, she has also made a few appearances in the cinema, notably in Caged No More and in the short film she wrote, Subject 16. In 2021, it was reported that she was to direct “a mystery thriller about a Zoom party that gets tense when a birthday girl’s friends seem to know something she doesn’t.The film was supposed to feature influencers as well as YouTubers, but the project never materialized.
Very close to her half-sister, she also appeared in Demi Lovato: Stay Strong and Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which tells of the singer’s fight against her addictions. In addition to her acting career, she is also the ambassador of the “Healthy is the new skinny” campaign, which promotes self-acceptance and a healthy lifestyle.
Discover Disney+: register now!
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias