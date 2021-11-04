Here is Just Dance2022: the first video game about dance in the world

From Blackpink, the K-POP group phenomenon of the moment, to the beloved Billie Eilish, up to the internationally renowned choreographer Todrick Hall: in the new chapter of this beloved series there is something for all tastes. Those who love to let loose on the notes of the hits of the moment or of the great timeless classics now have a new valid ally. And all he has to do is learn the steps to perfection to beat everyone with dance strokes

If we add the words “videogame” and “dance” the result is undoubtedly Just Dance®. It is the only video game that makes everyone dance, the most popular ever, a worldwide phenomenon with over 138 million players worldwide and more than 80 million copies sold. Carefree, lightness and pure fun with family or friends are the secrets of its success, the magic formula that involves adults and children.

New chapter In the 12th chapter of the lucky music franchise signed Ubisoft there is certainly no shortage of the most listened to hits at the moment, accompanied by great timeless classics, for a total of 40 new songs, all really not to be missed. In the very rich track list of Just Dance® 2022 there is also “Boombayah”, the success of Blackpink, the highly acclaimed K-POP group which has now become a real musical phenomenon on an international level. Also on the list are Camila Cabello’s “Don’t go yet”, Billie Eilish’s “Happier than ever”, Todrick Hall’s “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” and Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night”. In short, a truly overwhelming lineup, impossible not to get carried away by the rhythm!

Where can you play? Just Dance® 2022 is available on Nintendo SwitchTM, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and StadiaTM and on next-generation consoles PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X | S. The PlayStation®4 version is backwards compatible with the PlayStation®5, while those who purchase it for Xbox One have the option to download it on Xbox Series X | S at no additional cost. The Just Dance® Controller app (downloadable for free on iOS and Android ™) is also available for all platforms, which makes the game more “accessible” to everyone, calculating the score directly from the smartphone and allowing up to 6 players to dance without additional accessories. Even those who do not have a console can throw themselves into wild dances simply by starting their browser on PC with Google Stadia, which allows you to play on different screens via laptops and desktops, for truly unlimited fun.

Fitness routine With Just Dance® 2022, you can also create your own fitness routine thanks to the Sweat mode, which takes into account the calories burned while keeping fit while dancing, or get involved and compete with players from all over the world with the World Dance Floor exclusive, for even more exciting challenges against the best international dancers. And it does not end here, with Just Dance®, in fact, there is never a shortage of moments of sharing with friends and relatives, also thanks to the Kids mode, which allows young and old to have fun and spend moments of carefree with songs and choreographies designed specifically for The smallest. As usual, the wildest will be able to let off steam with the inevitable Just Dance Unlimited, the subscription streaming service to dance with over 600 songs.