here is Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet today, incredible!

Titanic, here are Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet today: the evolution of the two protagonists of an absolute masterpiece of cinema.

There are films that will never go out of style, simply because they are absolute masterpieces. Among these, there is certainly Titanic, not only recognized as one of the best films of all time (record of Oscar wins and nominations) but also because for a long time it was the highest-grossing film ever (today in third place, surpassed by Avatar And Avengers: Endgame, all 21st century films).

Released in ’97, protagonists of the film written and directed by James Cameron two young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet; beloved in the film, the two actors have had a brilliant career. Here they are today.

Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet today

In these days, Canale 5 broadcast for the umpteenth time, in prime time, the very long and wonderful film by James Cameron; the times that, over the years, the Mediaset network has broadcast the film are not counted, but every time all the viewers end up getting excited.

History obviously sees the center of the events tragic story of the ocean liner who, in 1912, set sail from England on her maiden voyage to the United States. Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a triumph of science will eventually turn into a terrible tragedy

In addition to telling the story, the film focuses on the difference in class on board, telling the love story between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), a penniless young artist who won the Titanic ticket by playing poker and Rose (Kate Winslet), a high-ranking young girl.

Despite the diversity of class, the two spend time together and end up falling in love, only to be divided by the sudden collision of the ocean liner with an iceberg; Rose will be able to escape, while Jack will not.

For its interpretation, Winslet was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, however, failing to win; as for DiCaprio, we know that he had to wait almost twenty years to get to the coveted Oscar, winning it in 2016 with Revenant – Revenant.

The two would certainly have deserved the coveted recognition, but despite this thanks to the film have acquired international fame; DiCaprio was quickly chosen a year later for The Iron Mask, while the Winslet for Ideus Kinky – A train to Marrakech And Holy Smoke – Sacred Fire.

For both the successes in the last twenty years are not counted, and despite having aged compared to Titanic, they still retain all their charm; however, the performances in Cameron’s romantic colossal remain engraved in the hearts of all the spectators, who very often they remember them ‘simply’ as Jack and Rose.