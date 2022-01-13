here is moto edge 30 pro – Andrea Galeazzi

We followed him for the presentation in China and the smartphone with the title of first to have been presented with the new one on board Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is preparing to reach the global market.

It has been spotted both on Geekbench and on the site databases concerning NBTC certifications with the code XT2201-1 and the name edge 30 pro (while the Chinese model edge X30 is signed XT2201-2) and the benchmarks confirm Android 12, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 And 12GB from RAM.

We remind you that it is a smartphone with all the top-of-the-range features, such as display OLED from 6.7 ″ resolution FHD + and refresh rate a 144Hz, memories RAM of type LPDDR5 And UFS 3.1 internal memory. The front camera, inside the hole on the display, is a good 60MP.

At the back, however, we have a room principal from 50MP with 1 / 1.55 ″ sensor optically stabilized (OIS), a secondary always with 50MP but sensor wide angle ISOCELL S5KGM1 and a depth sensor.

The battery is one 5000mAh with quick charge a 68W, the weight of the device is 194 grams while the dimensions are: 163.56 x 75.95 x 8.49mm.

A special version with a front camera under the display was also presented in China, but it will also hardly reach the global market.

From December 15is available in China in memory cuts from 8 / 128GB to 3199 CNY (€ 444), 8 / 256GB at 3399 CNY (€ 472) and 12 / 256GB at 3599 CNY (€ 499). The version with the camera below the display costs 3999 CNY (€ 555).