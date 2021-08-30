“Here is my favorite moment”

Hugh Jackman is back to talk about Wolverine and his long career in the X-Men during a recent promotional interview, focusing specifically on his debut as the famous mutant of the Marvel.

“There is a particular moment that I would like to be able to relive as Wolverine“Hugh Jackman told Den of Geek.”It was the first time I saw X-Men in a movie theater with an audience. And I did it because Tom Rothman, who was one of the Fox executives at the time, said that if you want to understand this movie, you have to go to the cinema and see it with a real audience in Times Square, at the 10pm show. Friday night. And I agreed, I said, ‘Okay, let’s go‘”. The actor added that since no one knew who he was at the time, he was able to enter the room totally unnoticed. “So, as soon as I walked in, I sat in the back, saw the movie and it was like, woah“recalled Hugh Jackman.”We don’t make films like that in Australia, of course, and we don’t look at them that way in theaters. In Australia there are no screams, no cheers, no one shouts: ‘Yo Wolverine!’ and no one whistles the bad guys !. It was great“, he said. “I wish I could relive that moment because I was super nervous, it was my first movie and I didn’t know what to expect. I wish I could go back and really enjoy it“.

After Wolverine’s debut in X-Men, Hugh Jackman reprized the role in X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine ( 2013), X-Men: Days of a future past (2014) and Logan (2017), with three uncredited cameos in X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). His performance earned him a Guinness World Record for superhero cinema as the longest-running actor as a character.

Hugh Jackman recently apologized to fans for unintentionally unleashing gods rumor about a potential return of Wolverine after posting a photo with Kevin Feige.