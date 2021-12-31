“Here is my idea on the future of Salerno …”

The notary Roberto Orlando spoke during the special edition of SeiGranata conducted by the director of TuttoSalernitana.com, Luca Esposito. These are his statements: “If there was only one offer, I believe that the trustees must accept it, even if not economically strong, because the alternative would be the exclusion of Salernitana from Serie A with all the costs that would then derive from it. Personally I don’t know of other offers or payments, at least this is what I am aware of until yesterday. The technical aspect is important but the first thing to do is to ensure a strong ownership for a solid future. In recent games the team has suffered from the situation, there was an emotional breakdown, the team felt the weight of an uncertain future. It is not easy to find yourself without a contract. A peaceful environment is the main thing. I think that selling a company in a short time is complicated and usually these negotiations are they always conclude on a tightrope. As far as I am concerned, my offer has nothing irregular and satisfies the requests of the trustees. I still do not understand who made the evaluations that came out in newspapers, such as that of 40 million. Today we are buying an almost Serie B team, since it is 8 points from salvation, but with Serie A costs. On the technical aspect, however, I already have some ideas on the market. The time factor is decisive, we need fast times, reports and relationships. I have clear ideas about the squad and the football that the team must play and how the future should be managed. I hope to pass them on to those who will take over, hoping that a strong entrepreneur who wants to invest will arrive. Salernitana must aim to enhance the players and this can only be done by playing a certain type of football. We need proprietary players. In my head there are projects like those of Atalanta and Sassuolo that sell and buy, they have observers scattered all over the place, who paradoxically do better when they sell. I also think of the Cittadella that plays a certain type of football, touches the Serie A even though it does not have the economic strength and a supporters behind it like that of Salernitana. They are not for the released and zero parameters “.