here is Natalie Portman riding on the set of Love and Thunder [FOTO]

here is Natalie Portman riding on the set of Love and Thunder

After showing you the first images of Chris Hemsworth on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, now it’s time for too Natalie Portman to start filming as hers Jane Foster, which we remember, in this fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder “will be reborn” as Mighty Thor.

And if the hero sported a sparkling rock star look complete with a red nail and muscles well on display (if you missed it, you can find it HERE), the colleague seems to have opted – at least for the moment – for a more casual outfit. And what is even more interesting: the actress is immortalized while she goes on horseback, a sign that perhaps we will see her whizzing alongside Valkyrie?

Either way, it’s unclear whether this is a shot actually stolen from the shoot or if Natalie Portman was just practicing on set waiting to be able to shoot her scenes on horseback. Therefore, we do not know if the look sported is actually the same that we will see in the film.

Waiting to find out, let’s take a look at the images anyway, which also show us Thor, Star-Lord, Nebula And Kraglin.

HERE ARE THE PHOTOS FROM THE SET.

Photo: Disney / Marvel Studios

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


D1SoftBallNews.com

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

