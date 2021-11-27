Here is Niantic’s game that makes you “catch” Bitcoin

Niantic & Fold they just launched a new game that lets you catch Bitcoin instead of Pokémon. The Pokémon GO company has teamed up with financial company Fold to create an augmented reality video game called the Fold AR.

How does the Niantic and Fold game work?

The game allows users to gearn bitcoin exploring the surrounding environment. It is currently in testing and the Fold AR team will allow a small fraction of people to test the game for a limited time each day.

Pokémon Go is an obvious inspiration for the game, but Fold’s press release took it one step further by defining it part of the metaverse. The difference between the two games lies in the prize obtained: while Pokémon Go revolves around the capture of cute monsters, Fold AR is mainly based on finding cubes and on their touch to reveal a reward.

And it is the part of the rewards that makes the game special, as some of them they are in the form of Bitcoin in the denomination of Satoshis. Satoshis it is currently a very small unit worth 1/20 of a cent. The prize also contains upgrades for the Fold app.

There is another difference, however, regarding the world it is set in. Fold AR has no virtual locations that correspond to real world locations. Instead, the game generates a block between 1 and 50 feet away from the player every 10 minutes, corresponding to the actual mining rate of Bitcoin.

The Fold AR team hopes to add more features over time, including one that allows players to hide Bitcoins for friends to find and some form of NFT.

The CEO of Fold Will Reeves states that the goal of the game is make a virtual currency look real in part by creating an AR setting for it. The game is filled with memes related to cryptocurrency and other related things, but it should still be intriguing for both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and classic gamers alike.