here is our ranking in 5 points

2021 marked the definitive affirmation of the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video which, after a tiptoe start behind the shadow of the most famous Netflix giant, has gained more and more ground by expanding its catalog over the years and producing original series and films. Having now reached the end of the year, it is time to take stock also for the Jeff Bezos platform and, to simplify the arduous task, we took care of drafting the ranking of the 5 best Amazon original TV series of 2021.

Fortunately for us, we are faced with a multitude of valid products released by the American streaming service, to choose the 5 best original Amazon TV series we have chosen to reward the best by genre, thus offering a heartfelt suggestion of vision (for those who if a few were missing) respectively for the sci-fi, comedy, horror, fantasy and animation genres.

5) Solos

Solos and the seven-episode sci-fi anthology series, each of which shows a monologue (or Solo, Solos precisely) played by one of the great actors who are part of this ambitious project Shakespearean with futuristic setting. Among the names stand out those of Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman And Helen Mirren who offer, together with the other illustrious personalities of the cast, touching interior monologues dealing with, through time travel, cloning and extra-terrestrial adventures, strictly human themes such as those of mourning, love, life and death (here you will find the ranking of the best sci-fi series of 2021 among all platforms).

Solos and the portrait of the humanity of the future, not so far from the current one because, the real journey that the protagonists make, is not temporal but introspective, giving us unique performances that make this series among the best in the Amazon Prime Video catalog of 2021.

4) Invincible

Best animated series Amazon of 2021, Invincible follows the events of Mark Grayson, the very young son of the most powerful superhero in the world Omni-man. When the 17-year-old begins to develop super powers for the first time, he really begins to understand the kind of life his father led, not as heroic as he had always believed and idealized. The series based on the comic of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker, however, is not limited to being an animated series about superheroes; Invincible is also the path of growth and maturity of its protagonist within the pretentious American family.

3) Life as a Charles

Life as a Carlo is the Italian series conceived by Carlo Verdone who plays Carlo Verdone, revealing and giving the public unprecedented sides of his life and character, intertwining reality and fiction with the humor that sets him apart and that made him the actor, director and screenwriter we all know. The result is a light and hilarious comedy made in Italy, with which the Roman comedian was able to experiment and try his hand at the new creative adventure of serial language. Completely successful experiment considering that Life as a Carlo it is undoubtedly among the best Amazon series of 2021 (we refer you, if you are interested in further information, to our review).

2) Them

On the podium among the best Amazon series of 2021 we find the horror masterpiece Them, created by Little Marvin “Without the purpose of comforting you”. There anthological series set in the 1950s has as its main theme that of racism, shown in all its cruelty through horror dynamics, with an emphasis on how American society is based on discrimination and persecution ofBlack man. All this is told through the skilful interweaving of real and supernatural horror, managing to terrify even Stephen King as he declared himself on Twitter after watching the first episode. So, lovers of the horror genre, don’t miss this little Amazon gem.

1) The wheel of time

First series Fantasy of Amazon Prime as well as best debut of the year for the platform, The wheel of time rightfully takes the first position having managed to glue the largest number of viewers to the screen and obtaining full approval. The series created by Rafe Judkins e based on novels Fantasy by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, follows the events of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) narrator of the series and member of the powerful all-female organization of Aes Sedai, the only group of sorceresses capable of controlling magic, denied men instead. Everything takes place in the fantastic world conceived by Creator, he who forged the wheel of time come on seven rays, each of which represents an era. The story begins with the arrival of Moiraine in the country of Two Rivers, to then leave, together with four men and a woman, for a long and dangerous journey so that his mission is fulfilled. Among his travel companions it is prophesied that there is the Dragon reborn, hero who shows up cyclically when the wheel turns with the aim of fighting the Dark, and destined to save or destroy humanity. The mission of Moiraine is therefore to find the Dragon reborn before his enemy does, so as to bring the fate of the world to safety.