here is Project Maybach, electric off-road coupe- Corriere.it

The German house pays homage to the recently deceased stylist Virgil Abloh, showing the public the Project Maybach, his latest creation: an off-road coup

Virgil Abloh, a successful designer who passed away last November 28 at the age of 41, was a real histrion. In his career, collaborations with rapper Kanye West for the album are famous Watch the Throne, but also those in the automotive field. His has caused a lot of hype Mercedes G-Class presented in 2020which represents the perfect point of contact between the world of art and that of the car.

The Daimler homage The German group has decided to pay homage to the multifaceted artist by opening the doors of the Rubell Museum to show to the public Project Maybach, the Mercedes-Maybach show car resulting from the latest collaboration with Virgil Abloh. The Project Maybach has a polarizing design and carries on a new stylistic language in luxury. Abloh, in collaboration with the head of design Daimler, Gorden Wagener, has recontextualized a traditionally urban brand within an off-road context. Project Maybach a two-seater off-road electric coup, with absolutely unprecedented proportions. Almost 6 meters long, it is separated by an almost vertical front and rear, with many design elements that contribute to connoting it as off road. Such as the large knobby wheels, and the front and rear protections, as well as the roof rack.

Glamorous interior The interiors are luxurious and vintage, with a clean horizontal dashboard enhanced by the centrally positioned multimedia system screen. There dominant light brown shade; very particular also the upholstery, which has a very voluminous shell and a texture of the padding that recalls the seats of cars of the 70s. Helps to create a glamorous and airy environment glass roof which extends to its full length.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link