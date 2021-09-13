here is Rachel Green’s lipstick in Friends

The layered haircut, nineties t-shirts, slip dresses and miniskirts. The looks of Rachel Green, the iconic character played by Jennifer Aniston in the TV series Friends, marked the fashion of the time and continue to inspire even 25 years after the pilot episode aired. In the period that followed the success of the series, Jennifer Aniston was consecrated as a true style icon and for this reason she has never backed down on dispensing beauty advice, especially lately in terms of anti-aging routines (from sun protection to 24-karat facial massage tool up to vitamin C serums).

In an interview for Glamor US, the actress, who has become (like it or not) an undisputed symbol of women’s nineties fashion, confessed that one of Rachel Green’s beauty secrets was a very specific lipstick. It was MAC’s Satin Paramount lipstick.

With a shade halfway between brick red and brown, this product was the final touch that completed the neutral (and sophisticated) make-up in earth tones, distinctive of Rachel Green’s look. One of the 22 proposed shades of MAC’s Satin lipstick range, was and is characterized by a creamy texture, good resistance and buildable coverage.

Robin Siegel, makeup manager for the ninth season of the series recently confirmed a Cosmopolitan the news and added that she used to use a MAC pencil, the Lip Pencil in the Spice shade, together with the satin lipstick, to refine the lips. The make-up artist also revealed that she occasionally enjoyed replacing Paramount lipstick with another model from MAC’s Luster range, in the Touch colorway. In shades of peach and cinnamon, this lipstick has a semi-gloss finish and more tending to nude than brown.

