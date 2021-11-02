Here is Rob, the cat with the scars: “He looks like Frankenstein, but he is very sweet and special”

He underwent a complicated surgery that left him with ugly scars. But this became a way to make him famous on social networks as a “Halloween character”, a sweet and tender version of Frankestein.

Here is Rob, “Frankenstein’s cat”: they saved his paw by implanting a membrane in his abdomen



Yes, because in September the stray cat Rob arrived at RSPCA Sheffield with a bad injury to his foreleg. To be able to save the limb, the vets performed a specialized procedure called omentalization, which involves opening the stomach to remove part of the membrane before channeling it under the skin along the chest and into the wound.

“When he returned to the vet, he looked like Frankenstein’s cat,” said Hayley Crookes of the RSPCA. He had a huge wound running from under his chin, down his chest and around behind his left shoulder and then back up. ‘

The five-year-old feline was put to rest in the cage for three weeks to recover from the surgery. Thankfully, she showed great progress after the operation and started walking.

Now the RSPCA team is a little concerned as they fear these scars may discourage potential owners from adopting it. But Hayley hopes her loving, affectionate and talkative nature will win hearts: “He will have scars all his life, but he is now fully healed and ready to find a new home full of love. She is already at a disadvantage due to her color and we fear that people may be put off by her scars. ‘Those lucky enough to adopt this cat will not regret it, it is a fantastic animal ».

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

The meeting of two dropouts. The story of Giorgio and his big black dog VALERIA RANDONE 01 November 2021





Takes away a Pit Bull dog and beats a man to death, a 31-year-old arrested October 31, 2021





Firefighter saves a cat that has fallen into a manhole and changes his life NOEMI PEN October 31, 2021





Man runs upside down with a dog in his pocket, the puppy is rescued by a policewoman who will adopt him October 30, 2021





River and Rain, the two cats have been inseparable since they were rescued together CRISTINA INSALACO October 30, 2021



