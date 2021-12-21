here is size and preload date

Drawing on the information contained in the PS Store database, the curators of the now famous social portal PlayStation Game Size unveil the size and preload date of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5. Judging from what has been discovered, Guerrilla’s action RPG will be a blockbuster even in terms of installation weight.

Although there are still less than two months to the commercialization of the highly anticipated sequel to Zero Dawn, the latest update from the internal database of the PlayStation Store contains important advances on the space to be poured onto the hyper-fast SSD of PS5 in order to immerse yourself in the sci-fi atmosphere. by Horizon Forbidden West.

According to what has been discovered, those who want to explore the Forbidden West together with the warrior Aloy will have to take care to download a whopping 96.35 GB of data in the pre-load phase scheduled for February 11, a week before the launch of the Sony exclusive. The indication offered concerns only and exclusively the PlayStation 5 version, consequently we do not know if and how much the installation file of the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West will differ from the nextgen edition.

The PlayStation Game Size team, however, remember that for such large PS5 games, the PS Store database usually cites a weight of the installation file increased by 10/20 GB: even taking this aspect into account, Forbidden West should still require no less than 75 GB of hard disk space to run, to which the files to be installed with the launch patch and subsequent updates must necessarily be added.

For the PS Game Size collective this is the “second daily scoop”: already in the late morning of today, December 21st, the team unveiled the weight of Elden Ring on PS5.