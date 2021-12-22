here is Spider, adopted son of Jake and Neytiri

From Empire comes the first image of Miles Socorro aka Spider, a new character in the film. Played by Jack Champion, he is the adopted son of Jake and Neytiri. We see him while he is hunting in the water.



One year after the release of Avatar 2, scheduled for December 16, 2022, we can finally take a look, thanks to Empire, at a new character from the first sequel: Spider.

The photograph that we show you today, and which appears whole at the end of the article, reveals a hair style Bob Marley (so-called dreadlocks) and a menacing-looking young man. The boy’s name in question is Miles Socorro (alias Spider) and to interpret it he was called Jack Champion.

What do we know about Spider

According to a series of statements made by both James Cameron how much from other people involved in the processing of Avatar 2, the main theme of the sequel to Avatar and the family. Jake (Sam Worthington) And Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have had a fair number of babies. Now, from what the manufacturer tells us Jon Landau, Spider he looks like an adopted son of the couple:

Jake took him, but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed his home and killed his father.

About the family, Landau instead stated:

If you consider what Jim does in his films, you will notice that he deals with universal themes that are more important than his genre. This time we talk about Jake and Neytiri to address the most universal theme there is: the family. Jake comes from the world of men, Neytiri from the world of the Na’vi, so it’s as if they were a modern interracial couple raising children who perhaps feel they don’t belong to either world.

Note that in the photo Spider he has a furtive look. He’s definitely on the hunt for what we can’t tell.

Read also Avatar 2: everything we know about this and the other sequels to the James Cameron saga Read also Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, James Cameron on the challenge of shooting them together

In Avatar 2 they will also come back Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang And Giovanni Ribisi. Among the new entries: Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel And Oona Chaplin.