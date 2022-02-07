here is Spider-Gwen and Peter Parker in a new concept art!

By now everyone is asking for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, and the hashtag # maketasm3 is depopulated on the web. No Way Home has indeed opened up the possibility of a sequel for Peter Parker played by Andrew Garfield. Of course, everyone is hoping for Emma Stone to return as Spider-Gwen. Here’s a new one concept art that depicts her next to Garfield’s Peter!

Many wonder what Sony has in mind for this character. Considering the new role of the Multiverse in the MCU, in fact, according to many, it could also arrive in TASM3 a version of Spider-Gwen from another universe. However, as is also clear from this concept art (which you will find at the bottom of the article), many would like Emma Stone to return in the role.

The work, made by Rahal Nejraoui, highlights a very interesting design for the Spider-Gwen costume, which we see in white with trims reminiscent of Andrew Garfield’s costume, and a hood. Of course, in the case of a possible return, it would be interesting to see a confrontation between her and Peter, who in a face to face with Gwen would surely struggle to contain her emotions.

In any case, we will still have to wait for the confirmation of a possible third chapter. Surely BossLogic’s words bode well, but an official statement is still missing. Now it seems only a matter of time.