Here is Stars of Blood, Valve’s space game that has come to a bad end

Valve is at the center of one of the news, as well as an upcoming release, the most talked about in recent months.

Steam Deck seems to have presented itself as a sort of alternative to Nintendo Switch, which however has as its main objective not to undermine the Nintendo console and outclass it in popularity, but to bring about a revolution in the field of PC gaming.

Users who purchase Steam Deck will have access to all of their own Steam catalog, and they will be able to start the games in their library in portability.

We know that Valve’s console won’t support all Steam games at all, but it is certainly an ambitious project on which it is legitimate to place a lot of expectations. Microsoft’s Phil Spencer himself was very enthusiastic about Steam Deck.

A another project related to Valve which, however, has suffered the bitter fate of being deleted.

The title should have been called Stars of Blood, and should have had themes as a fulcrum of its development space.

It is possible to admire some concept art (via VGC) showing what the game could have been. Here are some leaked concept art:

As you can see, the theme of space is predominant, given the presence of spaceships, claustrophobic cities and what they seem to be desert inhospitable planets.

The atmosphere, among other things, would seem to remember a little Star Wars.

Gabe Newell of Valve had among other things referred to the project that did not see the light by answering a Q&A in 2012 referring to it with these words:

“We had an internal project called Stars of Blood. It was a pirate game set in space. He has never seen the light of day“.

At this point we just have to go back to the concrete projects of the company and wait for the arrival of Steam Deck on the market, even if Valve is already considering the hypotheses for a next model.

As said for Valve there is no doubt: its new console does not aim to rival the Nintendo Switch.