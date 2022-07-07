Here is the 1st trailer for the movie Amsterdam starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock and Taylor Swift

After Thor, amsterdam ! Christian Bale is eagerly awaited in his role as Gorr the Butcher for Thor: Love and Thunder which will be released in theaters on July 13. But the actor continues the projects and will appear in November in a new feature film which already promises to be exceptional. This is’amsterdam, the latest film by David O. Russel. If all the details of the plot are not yet known for the moment, we do know thatamsterdam can count on a high-end cast. Alongside Christian Bale, who will play the role of a doctor in the 1930s, will notably give the reply Margot Robbie in the role of a nurse and Chris Rock, who will be a lawyer. According to the first trailer that has just been unveiled, the three protagonists will find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy after witnessing a murder for which they will be accused of what will become “one of the most secret and shocking intrigues of American history”.

In addition to these three main characters, the secondary characters will also be interpreted by great actors. The cast can indeed count on John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Robert de Niro or even Taylor Swift. Just that.

amsterdam is expected in French cinemas for November 2, 2022.

