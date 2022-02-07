Apparently the 200 lire it is just one of the various issues that marked the 20th century of the historic Italian currency, which officially “retired” in 2002, exactly 20 years ago. However, this type of coins has some interesting peculiarities that have made it in some ways unique, as well as immediately recognizable by the Italian population.

Peculiarities

First of all, the 200 lire represented a “young” issue, which in fact was developed starting from 1977, previously not existing except in paper variant, and compared to the vast majority of coins of the time it has a golden appearance, conferred by the composition entirely in bronzital, an alloy composed of copper and aluminum, also used for the central part of the 500 lire coin, and for the outer part of the 1000 lire coin.

Here is the 200 Lire coin that is worth a lot: PHOTO

Since this is a very common issue right from the start, the rarest 200 lire are also the most “particular” ones: not taking into account the numerous commemorative issues (interesting but unfortunately also quite frequent and therefore not very “moneyed” in the sale phase), the rarest and most precious 200 lire is certainly that of trialdated 1977 and recognizable from any other copy subsequently coined only for the writing trial present in small print on the side where the nominal value is present, on the right:

Precisely, these are specimens not intended for circulation, existing in only 1500 specimens. The model was then officially adopted without changes until 2001, when production was stopped. An example in excellent condition, with very few defects, is worth between 400 and 500 euros, one in Brilliant Uncirculated without any kind of visible signs of wear it can exceed 800 euros.

Other interesting examples are represented by minting errors such as the Crescent moon and the bald head. The first is recognizable by the deburring present on the woman’s neck, the result of an error during the minting, which can make a coin worth from 50 to 200 euros. The second presents the absence of hair on the female profile, and can be worth up to 150 euros.