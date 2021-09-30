here is the 2017 calendar with Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario

There Paramount Pictures celebrate the new year in style Baywatch. CS just revealed a timetable Baywatch 2017 calendar full of new pics of the long-awaited comedy from the popular 90s TV series. You will find the calendar in the gallery at the bottom of the page.

Baywatch – PLOT: Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron lead the cast of the film that brings America’s sexiest lifeguards to the big screen for the first time, who have become true icons of the 90s thanks to the successful television series starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. Directed by the director of How to kill the boss … and live happily Seth Gordon, the film also stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra.

The film will be set on a summer beach and will follow the life of lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson), in conflict with the newcomer (Efron). Together they discover the existence of a criminal undergrowth that threatens the future of the bay.

Created by the real beach watcher Greg Bonann, the famous series Baywatch it was first broadcast in 1989 in the United States by NBC, but was canceled from the network after just one season due to high costs and because NBC executives did not believe in the success of the series. Greg Bonann wanted to continue producing the show and so he invited David Hasseloff, star of the show., To join him, and together they formed their own TV production company to relaunch the series which then ran for eleven seasons, from 1989 to 2001. The last two seasons are titled Baywatch Hawaii and culminated in a 2003 TV movie titled Baywatch – Wedding in Hawaii. Known face of the series, in addition to Hasseloff, was obviously Pamela Anderson.

This cinematic reboot sees you as the protagonist Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock as Mitch Buchannon, a lifeguard who must team up with young, hot-headed Matt Brody, played by Zac Efron, to arrest an oil tycoon who is ready to destroy their beach. In the cast of the film also Alexandra Daddario, who returns to work with Johnson after the catastrophic action San Andreas, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, CJ Parker, David Hasselhoff, who returns to interpret the role of the original series, and Ilfenesh Hadera. The screenplay was written by Robert Ben Garant and Justin Malen.

The film will arrive in cinemas from 11 May 2017.