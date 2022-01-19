here is the 2022 release calendar

From “Morbius” to “Thor: Love and Thunder”: here are the next films and TV series dedicated to the Marvel world.

The universe Marvel is going to get rich of new movies and tv series, all dedicated to the world of comics so dear to Stan Lee. Here are some of the most anticipated films in theaters according to the calendar reported by the Japanese division of Marvel.

Morbius

Released on Friday, April 1, 2022 after numerous postponements, this film, directed by Daniel Espinoza, is a spin-off of Spider-Man. The main character is Morbius, one of Spider-Man’s enemies.

Suffering from a rare blood disorder, Dr. Morbius (played by Jared Leto) tries to find the cure to save himself and prevent someone else from suffering like him. Aided by his friend Emil Nikos, he decides to inject himself with the blood of a vampire bat.

This desperate attempt initially appears to be a success. In reality, it will turn him into a bloodthirsty creature …

Doctor Strange 2: in the Multiverse of Madness

Out May 4, 2022 and directed by Sam Raimi, this second film dedicated to Doctor Strange sees the protagonist, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, grappling with the search for the Time Stone.

Such a search will be hampered by an old acquaintance of Strange, now his enemy. Rachel McAdams will return as Dr. Christine Palmer, while Benedict Wong will play the cute Wong again. Among the novelties, Xochitl Gomez in the role of America Chavez.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Released on July 8, 2022, this film will review Chris Hemsworth as Thor for the fourth film dedicated to this character.

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the return of Taika Waititi as director, as well as that of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. In fact, it seems that his character will acquire powers and will be able to wield Mjolnir, the famous hammer of the Thunder God.

In the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder there should also be Zeus, the father of the Olympians, played by Russell Crowe.

Without forgetting other highly anticipated films, such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (out November 11, 2022).

Marvel TV series of 2022: here are the most anticipated titles

There are also many TV series, such as Moon Knight (which may be released on March 30th), She-Hulk (highly anticipated female version of the famous green superhero, played by Tatiana Maslany, out in May), in addition to the second season of What If…? (scheduled for summer) e Ms. Marvel (also scheduled for the summer).