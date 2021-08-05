here is the 31-year-old star who bewitched her

There now seems to be little doubt that the heart of Angelina Jolie has resumed beating: to bewitch her would have been the Canadian star The Weeknd. The 31-year-old singer and Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, after being caught at dinner last week, were spotted last night along with Mustafa’s private concert. At the event they arrived together (also present were two daughters of Angelina, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15). They were not alone but in the company of friends. By States, however, they ensure that a couple was born.

Just a handful of days ago, the 46-year-old actress and Toronto-born singer-songwriter were pinched by U.S. gossip while they were having dinner together at one of the most beloved venues for Los Angeles celebrities. That of Italian cuisine, the ‘Giorgio Baldi’. Those who intercepted the two told that in the restaurant they spent hours chatting. Then they went out separately to return to their respective homes. But above all to avoid being caught together. In this case, mission not accomplished: the gossip still managed to reach them, as The Sun explained.

After the meeting there are those who immediately put forward the idea of the birth of a pair and those who believed that it could have been a professional meal. Indeed Abel Tesfaye (real name of The Weeknd) he is trying to enter the world of the seventh art. Yesterday’s ‘pinched’ at the Mustafa concert leads us to think that the first hypothesis is the valid one.

La Jolie and the singer-songwriter, as explained by the reliable E! News, they would have found the right feeling thanks to the love they share for Ethiopia. The father and mother of the Canadian-born singer-songwriter are originally from that African country, as is the actress’ 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Marley.

In addition, The Weeknd recently became the protagonist of a million-dollar donation to Ethiopia. The gesture is intended to give a hand to people who are in difficult conditions. Conditions triggered by the conflict that is raging in the Tigray region. The news was revealed by The New York Times.