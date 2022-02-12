The lira still has a special place in the hearts of many Italian citizens, even after 20 years from its disposal: after two months of “coexistence” with the euro, the historic local currency after almost two centuries of “career” has been declared discontinued as of March 1, 2002.

Banknotes and coins, once very widespread and recognizable as the 50 lire, have thus suddenly become “museum pieces”, and excellent collector’s items.

Diffuse emission

Even a very widespread issue such as the 50 lire can in fact reserve more than a few surprises for coin collectors: the most common and recognizable is the Volcano 1st typewhich was minted continuously from 1954 until 1989, only to be replaced by the unfortunate one Volcano 2nd type and from the last issue, called Italy turreted.

There Volcano 1st type it is so named for the representation of the Roman god of fire and work, depicted while he is working on an anvil, while the other “face” of the coin is characterized by a woman’s head with a crown of oak leaves.

Here is the 50 Lire coin that is worth as much as a car: PHOTO

From 1950 to 1954 the mint of Rome made several test issues, which today are considered the rarest and most precious examples of this coin: a coin of this type, now a true rarity, is distinguished by the inscription test in acmontial and for the presence of the inner beaded edge, which was modified in the 1953 and 1954 version.

A trial from 1950 can be worth over 5000 euros, while the 1953 specimens are even more difficult to find: a few years ago a specimen was sold at auction for over 11 thousand euros.

Another test coin, called Projectdating back to 1954, is probably the rarest 50 lire ever: instead of Volcano there is an anvil on a stone, while the female profile is still present on the other side. There are very few examples of this model which was then set aside for the final version.

A coin of this type can literally enrich us, given that the value can easily exceed 10 thousand euros: a copy of 50 lire Project it was sold about 20 years ago for the equivalent of almost 25,000 euros.



