Here is the 7,000 euro motorhome, and it has all the comforts of a hotel room

But who said that campers must necessarily be vehicles to buy once settled, when you already have a home, work, and perhaps pension (on the other hand, many buy the camper with the good exit from work). There are also different motorhomes, which anyone can buy. An example? The LittleGuy MyPod.

Sure, the name perhaps sounds a bit odd, but the more accurate description is this: a portable hotel room. Quiet, safe, cool in summer and potentially indestructible, but also so light that it can be towed by any vehicle. Even from a motorcycle.

JENNIFER REYNOLDS / The Daily News

Motorhomes like this have a special name, camper-trailer, because they are trailers. But in this case we are talking about a mini-camper: inside there is a bed, a small wardrobe, the ideal windows to be easily darkened and many useful tools when camping.

The design, objectively, is the first thing we notice in this motorhome. Small, but above all aerodynamic, metallic and smooth and very minute. It occupies approximately one-tenth of a normal camper. Yet to sleep it is very comfortable and also has a little secret: it transforms into something much larger than a simple bedroom.

The “Little Guy” is extended with a large igloo-shaped tent, which acts as a kitchen / living room, which can then be accessed directly from the rigid structure, where one goes to sleep. There is no shortage of space: for two people, or two adults and a child, comfort is guaranteed.

But its forte is the price. You can get it for less than 10,000 dollars, therefore less than 8,000 euros, but you can also find half of it second-hand. Less than 4 thousand. In short, the price of a scooter. Yet, and let’s not exaggerate, it’s like having a small hotel always with you.

