Here is the activity that trains muscles and the brain, preventing falls in the elderly and slowing down cognitive decline

It is essential to continue exercising even after a certain age. Having a habit of moving (at least 150 minutes a week, according to experts) can give important and lasting benefits to our body. In a sense, sport (along with healthy eating) is a natural medicine that can slow down aging.

Several authoritative researches have studied the effects of various physical activities on aging of the body and mind. The purpose of the scientific community is also to understand what are the best activities for an elderly person to practice.

A study conducted at the Korea Institute of Oriental Medicine seems to have found interesting answers to the question. According to the researchers, here is the activity that trains muscles and the brain by preventing falls in the elderly and slowing cognitive decline. Contrary to what many believe, these are not the usual aerobic activities, such as running and walking. Nor of yoga, which would also give important benefits to the elderly, according to equally authoritative research.

According to research conducted by Korean doctors, Tai Chi is the ideal activity for training the muscles and brains of the elderly. Tai Chi is a Chinese martial art easily practiced even by the elderly, since it does not have an aerobic component that is too traumatic. On the contrary, Tai Chi mainly trains balance (a bit like yoga), with long held poses and deep breaths. However, as evidenced by researchers from the Korea Institute of Oriental Medicine, this activity would also have a positive impact on the brains of the elderly.

The researchers comment on the study by saying that Tai Chi is an excellent activity for two purposes. The first is to limit the risk of falls in the elderly. The second is to reduce brain aging.

Instead, the anti-inflammatory properties of this activity, which some researchers had hypothesized, were denied.

No benefits, however, on inflammatory diseases and cardiovascular problems

The same researchers, who affirm the benefits on balance and mental health, deny the alleged qualities of Tai Chi in other areas. Some believed that this activity could benefit a long list of diseases and problems. These include diabetes, high blood pressure, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis and even Parkinson’s.

Researchers from the Korea Institute of Oriental Medicine deny those benefits. Tai Chi, however, would remain an excellent activity for the elderly.

