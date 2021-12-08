Making a herbal tea at home means heating some water and soaking dried herbs and flowers. We can buy these in bulk, in herbal medicine, or we can buy them in practical sachets. The important thing is to respect the infusion time, to enjoy a drink not only rich in flavors but often also beneficial.

In this article we will discover one that we can drink all year round, but which has a taste that goes perfectly with autumn and winter.





In addition, we can define it as “multitasking”, because it would be able to perform, for our body, several beneficial tasks at the same time.

The main ingredient

What we will immerse in our hot water and which will give it an intense amber color are the cloves.

These are the buds, similar in shape to nails, of a plant of Indonesian origins that we commonly consume dried.

Their benefits are innumerable.

First of all, they can give us support when we have digestive difficulties because they help in case of bloating and, generally, aerophagia.

In addition, they could help us take away the tiredness of everyday life.

Cloves would, however, also have anti-inflammatory properties and could be a valid ally against rheumatism and muscle pain.

Still:

they would have antibacterial properties especially in case of urinary infections;

they would also have antidepressant properties;

they would be rich in mineral salts such as phosphorus, magnesium, iron.

Here is the aromatic homemade herbal tea that could help us against stomach swelling, fatigue and muscle pain

To begin, then, let’s heat some water, approximately 250 ml.

The best way to do this, in the case of preparing the herbal tea, is to put it in a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Alternatively, if we had little time, we could heat it in the microwave directly in the cup.

After the water has reached a boil and is therefore hot, we can pour 2-3 cloves into it.

The infusion time is 8 minutes and it is important that the saucepan or cup are closed in this step.

At this point, we can eliminate the cloves and enjoy this delight with a sweet, slightly spicy flavor and balsamic notes.

Here, then, is the aromatic homemade herbal tea that could help us against stomach swelling, fatigue and muscle pain.

Variant

If we wanted to dilute its intense flavor, we could add some other ingredients to the herbal tea. The two that go perfectly together are: cinnamon and orange.

So, in addition to the 2-3 cloves, we could also infuse half a cinnamon stick and 2 dried orange slices. We can also prepare these at home and as we have seen in this article we can do it quickly without using the oven.

Finally, in addition to this herbal tea, there are many other foods that contain different benefits ready to act all together on our body.

For example, the artichoke whose scraps are perfect for this recipe that is friendly to the intestine and metabolism.

Or, from the same family, the thistle protagonist of this winter side dish that could help us keep blood sugar and blood pressure at bay.