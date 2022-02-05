Here is the autonomy and charging test of the new Tesla Model 3 SR + 60 kWh. Is it the best on the market?

Since its inception, the Tesla Model 3 SR + it was highly appreciated for its excellent level of performance and the lowest price. We are certainly not talking about a cheap car, as in our latitudes it has never reached $ 35,000 only for the Americans, but still a choice with a good performance / price ratio.

The version made in Chinasometimes referred to as MIC, has further increased its popularity, thanks to discounted prices and LFP batteries which, after an initial hesitation, turned out to be even better than the NCA and NCM in some respects. There was therefore a lot of curiosity about the further update, which brought the battery to about 60 kWh.

What today is simply called Tesla Model 3, has a new lithium-iron-phosphate battery of about 60.5 kWh, 57.5 of which actually usable. This is a 9% improvement over the old version, which stopped at 52.6 kWh. The usual Bjorn Nyland therefore put it to the test in the classic 1,000 km test, to test autonomy, efficiency and charging capacity, despite the prohibitive winter conditions. Here is the video:





The car proved to be able to drive smoothly even more than 300 km at highway speeds, with outside temperatures of 3-6 degrees celsius. The greater autonomy and good efficiency have also allowed, over the 1,000 km, to carry out only 5 stops instead of the 6 necessary with the old model.

The new Model 3 also demonstrated good charging capabilities, supporting powers up to 170 kWfor several minutes, and in most cases at non-Tesla charging stations. Battery temperature management was excellent, again thanks to the LFP cells. In conclusion, the journey has been completed in 10 hours and 5 minutes, a time slightly longer than the previous test, which closed in 9 hours and 55 minutes, but at a temperature between 13 and 21 degrees, therefore much better. It is therefore evident from the data that with milder temperatures the chronometer would stop to the advantage of this new model, which therefore becomes one of the most attractive choices on the market. The Standard Range wording has been eliminated, as 60 kWh is hardly a limit anymore and, despite the rear-wheel drive only, we have almost 300 HP available.





