A healthy and balanced diet is certainly essential to keep us healthy and prevent some diseases. There are days, however, that “going overboard” satisfies us and makes us children again. Here is the smile printed on our face and, perhaps, some chocolate spots on the sides of the mouth. Eating something fried, fatty or sweet from time to time doesn’t hurt, you should always avoid excesses, as nutritionists recommend.

Here is the baked pasta with ingredients that are good for health, also ideal for those suffering from lactose intolerance

When you have intolerances or you have to be careful in dosing certain foods, being at the table serene, especially on Sundays or for holidays, is sometimes difficult. Fortunately, there are many good foods to choose from and to be able to combine with each other to be able to savor tasty dishes without remorse. The baked pasta we are going to discover, for example, does not include butter or even meat, yet it is very tasty and the presence of lentils could also help in case of anemia. This dish, therefore, is also suitable for those who are lactose intolerant or vegan.

Ingredients for the baked pasta for 4 people:

400 g of short pasta to taste or rigatoni;

400 g of cooked lentils;

700 ml of tomato sauce;

2 carrots;

garlic;

extra virgin olive oil;

chili;

pepper;

salt.

Ingredients for the lactose-free bechamel sauce:

1 l of soy or rice milk;

100 g of flour 00;

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil;

salt.

Method

In a pan, fry 2 cloves of garlic and the carrots cut into small cubes in oil. Drain the lentils from their liquid and pour them into the pan together with the tomato puree. Add salt, pepper and chilli and continue cooking. In a separate saucepan, over low heat, pour the oil, flour, a pinch of salt and the milk little by little, continuing to mix until a smooth cream is obtained. If necessary, also use the hand blender on a low speed. At this point, boil the water for the pasta. If the lentils are cooked, turn off and oil a pan. Drain the pasta and make layers with the lentils and bechamel. Bake for 10/15 minutes in a preheated oven at 180 degrees and then serve.

