Here is the battery that lasts 25 years, and will totally change the world

Lithium-ion batteries are a stunning and wonderfully modern technology that has earned its key researchers a Nobel Prize. But we are already about to overcome it by entering the energy future in a way that will totally change our lives.

Lithium has been at the center of battery research for decades because it is an excellent conductor but uses a liquid electrolyte, while solid state batteries have a higher energy density and above all do not risk exploding or catching fire and therefore save a lot of space. having to add safety components.

Black_KiraGetty Images

One of the major companies working on it is Solid Power which is quite confident in the success of this solution. To give you an idea of ​​what can happen with solid batteries in the future just read what Xin Li, one of the Harvard researchers behind this project, said: “We can restore our expectations for battery life. It could go up to 25 years. or half a century “.

At the moment not much is known about the first prototypes and it is not known how much power and resistance they manage to have, but we know for sure that in a few years this technology could give, for example, a total change to the electric car market and only this can change. the world.

