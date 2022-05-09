here is the best breakfast to have

One way to counteract abdominal fat and bloating lies in choosing a correct breakfast. Let’s see the details together.

When we talk about breakfast, we refer to the most important meal of the day. The body in fact needs the right dose of fiber, vitamins, minerals and proteins – especially after 8 hours of fasting to which the organism is subjected during the night. How we start the day can affect the hours that follow. Skipping breakfast or eating badly inevitably leads to incorrect behavior throughout the day.

The most important aspect, to keep in mind when selecting food, lies in the correct relationship between all macronutrients mentioned above. However, what is often underestimated is the effect of consuming protein. Let’s talk about fundamental elements for nourishing the muscles and – consequently – important for our physical endurance. Let’s explore this topic together in the next paragraph.

Abdominal fat: here’s what to eat for breakfast

If you still think that breakfast is not that important, know that choosing the ingredients correctly leads to weight loss, increase in lean mass and decrease in fat mass, the strengthening of the body and the immune system and a greater stimulus to face the day correctly. So what should we eat? Very simple, a hard-boiled egg is the perfect solution to the problem.

The egg represents the perfect combination of the high content of proteinsbut – at the same time – it low calorie intake. Basically, it will make you lose weight while taking in essential nutrients for the body. Consequently, if you suffer from abdominal fat and want to flaunt an enviable flat stomachthe perfect breakfast consists of a toast of wholemeal bread, a hard-boiled egg and an apple.

This mix allows the consumption of vitamins, mineral salts, fibers and a good dose of proteins. If then associated with a breakfast of this type of the newspaper physical exercise, your body will replace fat with lean mass much faster. Furthermore – as if that were not enough – eggs contribute to the feeling of satiety and will allow you to arrive at lunch without the need for additional snacks.