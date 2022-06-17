Here is the best exercise to have perfectly muscular legs according to Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

No rest for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson! Even when he’s not preparing to star in a movie, the actor and former wrestler trains tirelessly to build and maintain his muscles. On his Instagram account, he religiously shares his daily life with his subscribers, between cheat mealsfishing sessions and fitness programs.

Like David Beckham, The Rock always ends his training sessions with a “finisher”. This high intensity exercise is ideal for stimulating weight loss and improving strength, endurance and muscle definition.

Finishers lend themselves to any type of routine and any part of the body, but The Rock’s favorite is great for building leg muscles.

The Rock’s Leg Workout:

In a recent video, The Rock revealed his routine for working the legs: “Pit Shark” squats which include “a 3-second negative phase, at slow and controlled speed”. The actor explains that it is a very good exercise for him who has suffered a lot of injuries in football and wrestling. “I save these squats for my last workout of the week, which usually falls on Saturday or Sunday. It allows you to increase the pressure according to the sessions, because I know that the hardest part is yet to come”, he wrote on his account.

What are Pit Shark squats?

According Muscle and Strength, the Pit Shark is a variation of the squat. A belt acts as a fulcrum and centralizes the weight used for the exercise so that it is evenly distributed over the muscles worked. The goal is to increase the time you spend under tension and thus improve your range of motion.

How to do Pit Shark squats?

Start by getting into position: the weight belt should be attached to a pulley and placed around your hips.

Keep your trunk and back straight.

With the belt, and without arching your back, descend into a squatting position by bending your knees and hips at the same time, as if you were going to sit on a chair.

Lower until your thighs are almost parallel to the floor, then try to push the floor with your feet to come back up.

Return to the initial position and repeat the exercise.

The most important thing is to position your knees correctly: they should not be too far apart or hide the tips of your toes. Also be sure to engage your core and keep it tight. Finally, to increase the tension, hold the low position for a few seconds before returning to the starting point.

As the name suggests, the finisher is best practiced at the end of a session, but you can add it at any stage of your training if you feel the need. The Rock explains in his Instagram post that he performs 5 sets of 5 exercises (with no rest in between) before getting to this squat, but not everyone is The Rock or Dwayne Johnson.

