News

here is the Billie Eilish Limited Edition

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Amazon has just presented the brand new, very interesting (and very tamarrissimo)Echo Studio Billie Eilish Limited Edition. You couldn’t wait to have one in the living room, right?

Amazon: The Echo Studio you didn’t think you wanted is here

Echo Studio is the best proposition of Amazon among all the smart speakers launched and present in the price list. It has tons of cool features like automatic acoustic detection of its location, fine-tuning audio playback for top audio performance, and much more.

Now, Jeff Bezos’ behemoth has now unveiled a limited edition model designed in collaboration with singer and songwriter Billie Eilish.

The Echo Studio Billie Eilish Limited Edition comes with a six-month subscription ad Amazon Music Unlimited and delivers one of the most immersive audios of Eilish’s top-tier tagged album Happier Than Ever. The spatial audio format available from Amazon Music Unlimited adds three-dimensionality, clarity and depth to the music. The new Billie Eilish collection is available from 22 September in pre-order for $ 230.

Amazon Echo Studio Billie

Loading...
Advertisements

Despite the global availability of the limited edition Amazon Echo featuring Billie Eilish, the first units could arrive by October 2021. The purchase includes a six month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. We note that the singer is also promoting her personal Echo too. He said he can no longer wait for his fans to listen to his new album in spatial audio via Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Echo Studio Billie

Finally, we recall that the product of the American company combines several features such as the 5.25-inch woofer, the 1-inch tweeter, the 2-inch midrange speakers, as well as a 24-bit DAC and a 100 kHz power amplifier. The device it also has Alexa support; you can control it with your voice like any other company device.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

891
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
777
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
776
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
761
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
691
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
688
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
683
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
675
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
669
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top