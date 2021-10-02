here is the Billie Eilish Limited Edition

Amazon has just presented the brand new, very interesting (and very tamarrissimo)Echo Studio Billie Eilish Limited Edition. You couldn’t wait to have one in the living room, right?

Amazon: The Echo Studio you didn’t think you wanted is here

Echo Studio is the best proposition of Amazon among all the smart speakers launched and present in the price list. It has tons of cool features like automatic acoustic detection of its location, fine-tuning audio playback for top audio performance, and much more.

Now, Jeff Bezos’ behemoth has now unveiled a limited edition model designed in collaboration with singer and songwriter Billie Eilish.

The Echo Studio Billie Eilish Limited Edition comes with a six-month subscription ad Amazon Music Unlimited and delivers one of the most immersive audios of Eilish’s top-tier tagged album Happier Than Ever. The spatial audio format available from Amazon Music Unlimited adds three-dimensionality, clarity and depth to the music. The new Billie Eilish collection is available from 22 September in pre-order for $ 230.

Despite the global availability of the limited edition Amazon Echo featuring Billie Eilish, the first units could arrive by October 2021. The purchase includes a six month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. We note that the singer is also promoting her personal Echo too. He said he can no longer wait for his fans to listen to his new album in spatial audio via Amazon Music Unlimited.

Finally, we recall that the product of the American company combines several features such as the 5.25-inch woofer, the 1-inch tweeter, the 2-inch midrange speakers, as well as a 24-bit DAC and a 100 kHz power amplifier. The device it also has Alexa support; you can control it with your voice like any other company device.