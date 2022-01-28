here is the breath test, the breathalyser that reveals the contagion-Covid – Libero Quotidiano





Goodbye swabs: from Spain comes a new tool capable of detecting Covid infection. This is the “breath test”, or breath test. It works like a breathalyser and – as the name suggests – is able to trace the presence of the virus through the breath. To realize it first, as reported by the Messengerwas a Spanish company specialized in the diagnostic field: Rhogen Laboratorios.





The device would also be very fast: the test result is available in just two minutes. How exactly does it work? The website of the Messenger: “The breath passes through a mouthpiece connected to a portable device that analyzes any changes in volatile organic compounds, showing the result in record time on the screen of the mobile app to which it is connected. “This would be the fastest screening method in the world. In any case, it has already obtained the medical certificate of the European Union and the approval after several clinical trial studies.





“The breath test is one very useful tool for companies, educational centers, public administrations and other organizations that can establish effective and non-invasive protocols – explained Enrique Suay, commercial director of Rhogen Laboratories -. Reliability even outside of laboratory analyzes is the other great advantage of this type of test, and what makes it more effective. “The cost would also be lower than that of a swab. In addition, it would even be able to detect infection from the first day of contagionwhich hardly happens with a tampon.



