Here is the calendar for women only

As soon as the Epiphany is over, it is easy to get overwhelmed by the routine forgetting the few good intentions, especially if it comes to investigating one’s health and well-being. (without considering the inconvenience caused by the pandemic Covid).

As a research by the Onda Observatory shows, 2 out of 3 women would like to do more for their health. “Very often I happen to talk to women who chase their time, or rather, the time to devote to themselves and then realize, often too late, that they no longer have physical and mental resources – explains Alessandra Bitelli, Woman Empowering Coach, expert of Intimina – And the neglect accumulated over the years often leaves consequences that are irreversible or that can be restored with difficulty ». Yet it takes very little: it is in fact a simple organization.

The women’s health calendar

January – Cervical Cancer Day (HPV) also occurs

– Carry out a gynecologist check-up (pap smear, blood and urine tests)

– Treat yourself to 3 hours of massage (toning, relaxing, draining)

February – the Day against food waste also occurs

– Carry out a check-up by the nutritionist (advice, correct nutrition)

– Treat yourself to a 3-hour padel course.

March – is also the World Day of oral health

– Make a check-up at the dentist, perhaps to be combined with a cleaning of the teeth

– Treat yourself to a 3-hour course to learn more about the world of wine, perhaps to discover a sommelier’s passion

April – Women’s Health Day also occurs

– Book a check-up with the physiotherapist

– Give yourself 3 hours for a romantic getaway

– Carry out a check-up visit to the aesthetic doctor

– Treat yourself to a 3-hour show at the theater or cinema

– Make a check-up at the ophthalmologist (glasses, contact lenses)

– Treat yourself to 3 hours of mindfulness or relaxation techniques

– Book a checkup with the podiatrist for foot care

– Treat yourself to 3 hours of foot reflexology

– Make a check-up by the vascular surgeon (check the veins before leaving)

– Treat yourself to 3 hours of shopping with a personal shopper by taking advantage of the sales

September – it is also the World Heart Day and the Day of Sexual Wellbeing

– Carry out a follow-up visit to the cardiologist (a heart check after the holidays)

– Treat yourself to 3 hours at a newly inaugurated exhibition

October – is also the month of prevention against breast cancer and Osteoporosis Day

– Carry out a control visit to the breast specialist (visit, ultrasound and mammography)

– Treat yourself to 3 hours of pilates

November – World Diabetes Day is also celebrated

– Carry out a check-up by the orthopedist / osteopath (Moc included)

– Treat yourself to 3 hours of personal trainer

– Carry out a dermatologist check (moles, spots, itching, dryness)

– Treat yourself to 3 hours of spa