Here is the “Calisthenics Treviso Day”, a day dedicated to fitness to fight youthful boredom

TREVISO – On the occasion of the municipal review “Maggio Trevigiano”, the awaited event “Dream Big – Calisthenics Treviso Day“, A day dedicated to physical fitness and fitness to celebrate the appointment of Treviso as the European Capital of Sport 2022. The appointment will take place outdoors on Sunday 8 May at Parco Uccio, in Via Nicola di Fulvio, from 9 to 18 For the occasion, various “Spartaco” structures will be set up in the park and there will be a small kiosk branded MiSCatena Energy Bar where you can buy food and drinks. During this important sporting event it will be possible to get to know the the best Italian athletes at an international level in calisthenics and artistic gymnastics to whom you can ask for advice, having fun and training with them.

“An event like this has never been seen in the city and for this reason it is an unrepeatable opportunity – says the 46-year-old organizer Marco Faccin – Calisthenics Treviso was born in 2017 and was therefore the first movement of this type in the Marca, as well as the most numerous since today we have 60 athletes who train daily in our Fitness Area in Ponzano Veneto. The idea of ​​this event was therefore born to promote, especially among young people, this sporting specialty still little known to the public, if not for having seen some performance on television in programs such as “Tú sí que vales” or “Italia’s Got Talent”“. The “callistenìa”, in fact, can be understood both as a sport and as a fitness discipline aimed at achieving considerable free body athletic abilities with the support of structures such as bars, parallel bars and gymnastic rings and possibly weights (the “ballast”) , used as an overload to one’s own body weight in order to enhance the maximum strength of resistance, isometric and dynamic skills, or free dynamic evolutions at the bar.

“Our will is to show young people what you can do with your body, with training and dedication – continues Faccin – On the other hand, sport is life and thanks to controlled physical activity, today’s young people can stay away from any bad thoughts after two difficult years of pandemic. We must give them a healthy escape valve and positive meeting spaces ». The “Calisthenics Treviso Day” is an idea born in 2020 to be realized in the Loggia dei Cavalieri with themed workshops and conferences with special guests such as the former blue and gold Olympic gymnast Yury Chechi and the well-known personal trainer Giampaolo Calvaresi. However, Covid has stopped everything, throwing away six months of Faccin’s work, who in any case rolled up his sleeves by proposing the demonstration to the Municipality in 2022.

These are the “big players” who will be present on Sunday: from Lazio on blue champion of artistic gymnastics Marco Lodadio (holder of two silver and one bronze World Cup to the rings); Marco Ponzè from Veneto and the instructor of “aerial fabrics” Desideria Performer; from Lombardy Gaggi YatarovManuel Caruso, Erik Barsi, Franco Di Pierro, Christian “Mr. Forense” Colucci, Annalisa Pirovano and Sabrina Salierno; from Piedmont Christian Laganà; from Sicily Emanuele Majeli, Tommaso Magro, Francesco Finocchiaro and Antonella Raciti. Reservation is required to participate. by contacting Marco Faccin at 3515961221 or by writing a private message on the Facebook and Instagram pages of Calisthenics Treviso.