Here is the camper for less than a thousand euros, you just need to know how to get it

As a rule, campers are a guillotine for the wallet: they also cost fifty or one hundred thousand euros. Yet, the most desired means of traveling remain: absolute privacy with your family or partner, silence, unspoiled nature and nights spent in front of beaches, rivers or snow-covered hills.

Motorhomes are small transportable houses, which is why they are so comfortable. We eat what we have chosen to buy at the supermarket and sleep in beds where we chose the sheets. You travel, to put it a little romantic, in intimacy.

Yet, precisely because motorhomes are so expensive we often can’t afford them, to decide for once to buy one. Unfortunately, even the rent, between deposit, insurance and fears, in the end we end up setting it aside and so the dream of traveling in a camper is likely to vanish.

Except that, in reality, a way to travel by camper and do it with a minimal expense, no deposit and no guillotine for our savings, there is indeed. Transforming our car, whatever it is, into a camper.

You may be thinking that only large minivans, such as the Doblò or the Berlingo, are suitable for placing a queen-size mattress, food, suitcases and everything you need on the back. But is not so. Thanks to new and very easy-to-use systems, even a panda can turn into a small camper with which to travel for a few weeks. And the fact that thousands of people already do it proves it.

Two purchases are enough to transform any car into a mini camper: a roof tent (i.e. one of those camping tents that can be mounted on top of the car and which can be accessed with a special ladder), and a kit for the kitchen: composed table and folding chairs and extractable stove. That’s all. The stove also exists “fixed” on a surface, which once the hood is opened we can extract it as a drawer towards the outside.

With these two purchases, which together, if we buy high quality products, cost no more than 500 euros (exaggerating we can get to a thousand, but there is really no need) we can already start traveling.

However, we get the best of the best by removing the rear seats of our car and creating a second living space – in which, if we want, we can also sleep – also on the back. So that if the tent gives us any problems, there is always plan B. In this way, any car is an ideal mini-camper. And we spent nothing.

