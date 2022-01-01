here is the child actor of Mamma I missed the plane

Mom I missed the plane has managed to conquer adults and children since its release in 1990, entering the list of Christmas classics. We all remember little Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin: that’s what happened to the actor today.

Macaulay Culkin he is known in particular as a child actor: born in 1980 in New York, at the age of ten he played Kevin McCallister in Mom I missed the plane (1990) and Mom I flew the plane: I got lost in New York (1992).

Macaulay also had a long friendship with Michael Jackson, also participating in the video clip of Black or White in 1991.

Macaulay Culkin: biography, career and private life

Macaulay Culkin grew up in a loving and large family: he was, in fact, the third of seven children. His mother worked as a telephone operator, while his father was a former actor and later became a sacristan in a local Catholic church. His father gave him a religious education: Culkin attended a Catholic school for five years, and then went to the Professional Children’s School.

Macaulay made his debut with minor roles in a number of films, including The Midnight Hour (1985) and Uncle Buck (1989). 1990 was the year that changed his life with Mom I missed the plane, followed by Mom I took the plane again: I got lost in New York after two years. Thanks to these films, the young actor found himself earning almost $ 1 million at the age of 11.

Throughout his childhood, Macaulay made an important friendship with Michael Jackson and, in 1991, also took part in the Black or White video clip. At that time, Jackson had been accused of pedophilia and Macaulay showed up in court, testifying for the singer and claiming that he slept in Michael Jackson’s room and that the latter had never molested him.

In 1994, Culkin decided to get one break from acting and then returned to the spotlight in 2003 with a part in the sitcom Will and Grace and one in the movie Party Monster. Macaulay has published an autobiographical book, entitled Junior, released in 2006.

Culkin, in 2013, co-founded a rock band, named The Pizza Underground, in which he had the role of vocalist. The group officially disbanded in 2018 after a North American tour. Currently, Macaulay deals with Bunny Ears, a satirical pop culture and podcast site.

As for his private life, at 17 Cullkin got married to Rachel Miner but their marriage only lasted a few years. Later, she was in a relationship with Mila Kunis: the two have been together for almost eight years, remaining on good terms. Its last story dates back to 2017, with Brenda Song.