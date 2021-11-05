Being in contact with nature, taking care of plants and following their growth leads to multiple benefits. In fact, dedicating time to these small shrubs allows you to relax, relieve stress and decorate the apartment and the garden.

Creating green spaces in the house and choosing the right plant for each type of room allows us not only to embellish the darkest corners, but it is also important for our health. In fact, remember that plants have the great gift of absorbing carbon dioxide and transforming it into clean air. For example, this refined and elegant plant is enough to purify the air and fight stress.

Here is the climbing plant with large and curious leaves that decorates and purifies the air of the house

Precisely for this beneficial function it is very important to choose plants carefully. In fact, today we want to offer our readers a very particular and useful shrub at home: the philodendron or Philodendron.

A tropical plant with an upright habit perfect for embellishing any apartment. The philodendron includes many species, but all of them have aerial roots and very large and particular leaves. Its leaves are very shiny, bright, large and with various shapes: heart-shaped, oval or divided into lobes.

But the Philodendron also has another characteristic. In fact, here is the climbing plant with large and curious leaves that decorates and purifies the air of the house. That’s right, the Philodendron would have the great ability to filter the air and eliminate pollutants and toxic substances.

How this plant is grown

The philodendron is a very simple plant to take care of, because it does not require special attention. It loves bright environments, but not direct contact with the sun’s rays and is very afraid of the cold. Watering must be abundant in the summer months, while in lesser quantities during the winter. We always pay attention and avoid that the water remains inside the saucer.

Furthermore, it needs a soil rich in organic substances and a good fertilization every 30 days. As for pruning, however, there is no specific period to carry out this type of operation. We only remove the leaves when they are dry.

We pay attention to aphids and parasites that could attack our plant, in particular the cochineal and the spider mite. Furthermore, we always check the health of the leaves, because they could turn yellow with the sun or suffer from abundant irrigation.